MSRTC plans air ambulance service on three highways

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plans to launch air ambulance services on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai-Pune expressway and Mumbai-Goa highway in early 2027 to ensure timely medical treatment for accident victims during the critical ‘golden hour’. The plan also envisages coordination among the transport, health and police departments to streamline emergency response on the three highways. (HT)

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the proposed services are expected to be finalised and approved by November 15, followed by clearance from a high-level committee and the tendering process by the end of November; transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Monday.

The services aim to reduce road accident fatalities by ensuring faster evacuation of critically injured victims and their transfer to trauma care centres. The plan also envisages coordination among the transport, health and police departments to streamline emergency response on the three highways.

“The first hour after an accident is crucial in saving lives. Delays caused by traffic congestion, long distances or difficulties in accessing medical facilities can have serious consequences. Air ambulance services can help transport critically injured victims to trauma care centres more quickly,” Sarnaik said.

He was speaking at a meeting at the MSRTC headquarters attended by health minister Prakash Abitkar; minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam; transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar; and senior officials from the transport, health and police departments.

As part of the proposed framework, the government plans to identify trauma care centres, empanel service providers and establish standardised protocols for emergency response and patient transfers. Funding for the initiative is also expected to be considered through the road safety fund. Maharashtra records around 15,000 road accidents annually, making timely access to emergency medical care a critical concern. The proposed services are intended to address delays in transporting seriously injured victims to hospitals, particularly on busy highways and stretches where medical facilities are located far from accident sites.

Sarnaik said that the government will work towards establishing a coordinated emergency response mechanism to ensure that accident victims receive prompt medical assistance and are shifted to appropriate healthcare facilities safely.