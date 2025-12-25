NCERT to introduce textbooks in 22 Indian languages, says Kumar

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is preparing textbooks in 22 Indian languages, and states will be asked to adapt and adopt them to ensure a uniform syllabus across the country, said Sanjay Kumar, secretary, Union Ministry of Education and Literacy, during the closing ceremony of the National Kala Utsav 2025 in the city on Tuesday. NCERT is working on textbooks in 22 Indian languages. All states are instructed to adopt them so that uniform learning takes place in every corner of the country, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move aims to provide equal learning opportunities to students nationwide.

“NCERT is working on textbooks in 22 Indian languages. All states are instructed to adopt them so that uniform learning takes place in every corner of the country,” he said, adding that teachers must encourage students’ curiosity and create classrooms where questions are welcomed.

The four-day National Kala Utsav, organised by NCERT in coordination with the Maharashtra State School Education Department, concluded at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA). The event drew participation from 32,000 schools across India, with 895 finalists in attendance.

Addressing the students, Kumar said that art is an integral part of the National Education Policy (NEP) and urged participants to visit Savitribai Phule’s first school at Bhidewada and the Yerawada Jail, where Mahatma Gandhi wrote his autobiography.

“Every student here is a winner. Participation itself is an achievement,” he said.

Dinesh Prasad Sakalani, director, NCERT, described the event as a “Mahakumbh of Kala” and suggested creating a system to track artists’ journeys and holding similar Kala Utsavs at the state level.

Twelve art forms, including group singing, musical instruments and rhythm performances, were recognised. Award-winning students also performed at the Balgandharva auditorium.

A total of 51 prizes were awarded during the event. Maharashtra won the highest number with seven prizes, followed by Kerala (six), Odisha and Assam (five each). Several other states and institutions, including KVS, NVS and EMRS, also won awards.