NCMC receipt QR code unlocks fare concessions for pax

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Putting an end to complaints from women and senior citizens travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses about denial of concessional fares despite possessing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) registration receipt, the corporation has now introduced a facility that allows eligible passengers to avail concessional tickets by scanning the QR code printed on the registration receipt. Launched on October 1, the facility is already being used by around 4,000 to 5,000 passengers daily in Pune district, with more than one lakh passengers having benefited so far.

Kamlesh Dhanrale, Pune divisional transport officer, MSRTC, said, “The main objective of the QR code facility is to ensure that passengers do not have to wait for receiving concessions till such time the NCMC is delivered. Once registration is completed, passengers can use the QR code printed on the receipt to obtain concessional tickets.”

Under the new arrangement, eligible women and senior citizens who have registered for an NCMC no longer need to wait for the physical card to arrive to access travel concessions. The physical card generally takes around 30 days to be delivered after registration. To make up for this waiting period, the MSRTC has enabled conductors to scan the QR code printed on the registration receipt using their electronic ticketing machines. Once the QR code is scanned and the passenger’s eligibility is verified, a concessional ticket can be issued. The facility is available across all MSRTC routes.

However, passengers have reported difficulties in availing concessions despite completing the registration process and carrying the receipts. Effective implementation of the QR-based system depends on passengers being able to use the receipt-based facility without unnecessary hurdles.

Ashok Rao Kurhale, a senior citizen, said, “I registered for the NCMC and was carrying the registration receipt but wasn’t able to get the concessional fare earlier. Senior citizens depend on these concessions to make regular journeys more affordable. The facility should work smoothly so that passengers do not have to repeatedly explain their eligibility or pay the full fare while waiting for the card.”

According to MSRTC officials, more than 10 lakh passengers have registered for NCMCs so far. The transport corporation has also introduced a facility to recharge cards through the BHIM application by scanning the QR code printed on the back of the cards. After recharging, passengers must get their cards synchronised using the conductor’s electronic ticketing machine to update the balance. This process transfers the recharged amount to the card, allowing passengers to use it for ticket purchases even when an internet connection is unavailable.