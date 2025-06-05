NCP factions to celebrate 26th foundation day in Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has decided to celebrate its 26th foundation day in the presence of its national president Sharad Pawar at Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune on June 10. With civic polls just few months away, both factions are trying to increase its presence in Pune and western Maharashtra. (HT)

Interestingly, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar has also decided to hold party convention in Pune on the same day. With civic polls just few months away, both factions are trying to increase its presence in Pune and western Maharashtra.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Against the background of upcoming civic elections, NCP’s this programme is very important. All leaders, including state unit president Jayant Patil, national executive president Supriya Sule and all MPs and MLAs would remain present for the foundation day in Pune.”

On May 31, Ajit Pawar-led NCP held meeting of senior leaders and workers with an appeal made that the party’s foundation day event on June 10, scheduled to be held in Balewadi, be made big. “The upcoming party convention in Pune district to be attended by national president Ajit Pawar should be unprecedented in scale,” NCP Pune city working president Pradeep Deshmukh had said, stressing that every worker must contribute to making it a success.

The undivided NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar on June 10, 1999, at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. In 2023, Ajit Pawar split the party taking away many of its MLA and MPs. In 2024 assembly polls, Ajit’s NCP had an upper hand over uncle Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).