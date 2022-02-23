Online revision of Science and Technology subjects for Class 10
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:28 AM IST
PUNE Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has launched an online teaching initiative for Class 10. It’s ‘Preparing for Class 10 board exam’ will be launched on YouTube channel from February 23. The session will cover topics from Science and Technology subjects to help students prepare better for the exam. The channel will also share tips for successful preparation of the exam.