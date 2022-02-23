Home / Cities / Pune News / Online revision of Science and Technology subjects for Class 10
pune news

Online revision of Science and Technology subjects for Class 10

PUNE Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has launched an online teaching initiative for Class 10
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has launched an online teaching initiative for Class 10. It’s ‘Preparing for Class 10 board exam’ will be launched on YouTube channel from February 23. The session will cover topics from Science and Technology subjects to help students prepare better for the exam. The channel will also share tips for successful preparation of the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out