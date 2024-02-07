 Only 88 auto-rickshaws booked for refusing fares last year - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Only 88 auto-rickshaws booked for refusing fares last year

Only 88 auto-rickshaws booked for refusing fares last year

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 07, 2024 06:54 AM IST

While there are more than 1 lakh auto-rickshaws in Pune city and many of them are seen frequently refusing fares, it has come to light that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune took action against only 88 auto-rickshaws for breaking the rules in 2023.

Looking at the inspection of auto-rickshaws, only 2.5% of the auto-rickshaws were found to be inspected by the RTO in the entire year. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)
Last year, the RTO inspected 2,495 auto-rickshaws across the city and took action against 1,613 auto-rickshaws that were found violating norms.

Looking at the inspection of auto-rickshaws, only 2.5% of the auto-rickshaws were found to be inspected by the RTO in the entire year.

While a fine of 3.45 lakh was recovered from these auto-rickshaws. As per the information shared by the RTO, only 88 auto-rickshaws were prosecuted for refusing fares in 2023.

Whereas the RTO took action against 58 auto-rickshaws for charging excess fares last year; against 14 auto-rickshaws for transporting excess passengers; and against 72 auto-rickshaws for accelerating the speed meter. Action was also taken against 57 auto-rickshaw drivers for rude behaviour, and against 1,324 auto-rickshaws for other violations. Last year, not a single auto-rickshaw permit was cancelled during inspection. At the same time, the driving license of 69 auto-rickshaw drivers was suspended, as per the RTO records.

“Since the introduction of the open licensing system for auto-rickshaws in the state, their number has increased exponentially. Many do other businesses and drive auto-rickshaws part-time. The rate of fare refusal by such auto-rickshaw drivers is high. At the same time, the action taken by the RTO and the traffic police against the autos is only for show,” said Nitin Pawar, general secretary, Rickshaw Panchayat.

“Passengers can complain about auto-rickshaw drivers and any other issues to the Pune RTO office directly by visiting the office or passengers can complain by emailing rto.12mh@gov.in or by visiting the RTO office and sending a letter,” said Sanjeev Bhor, in-charge, Pune regional transport officer.

