The brazen attack on a murder accused outside the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court on Wednesday has sparked a political row in Maharashtra. Opposition leaders accused the Mahayuti government of failing to maintain law and order in Pune, questioning how armed assailants could strike with sharp weapons and firearms in broad daylight despite heavy security around the court complex. Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also targeted Fadnavis, alleging that criminals no longer appeared to fear the law. (HT) more

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule criticised the state home department and Pune police, saying the city’s deteriorating law-and-order situation had become a serious concern. “Pune, which is known as an educational and cultural centre, has witnessed a rise in criminal activities over the past one-and-a-half to two years,” she said. Sule urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to personally take responsibility for the city’s security and act as its guardian.

NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe also condemned the attack, describing it as extremely disturbing and unfortunate. In a post on X, he said, “...It is deeply disturbing that such an incident has taken place within the premises of a court, an institution people look up to with the hope of getting justice. It reflects the grim state of law and order in Maharashtra. No amount of condemnation of this incident would be enough.”

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also targeted Fadnavis, alleging that criminals no longer appeared to fear the law. “While the Home Minister’s speeches and statistics paint a rosy picture of law and order, today’s incident has shown the ground reality,” Wadettiwar said in a post on X. He questioned who would take responsibility for the incident and demanded an inquiry into the role of the police machinery, along with strict action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar termed the attack extremely unfortunate and serious. In a post on X, she said, “The police had been instructed to remain more alert and take strict action against people carrying illegal weapons.” She also directed the police to keep a close watch on habitual offenders and increase security at crowded places. The safety of Pune residents would not be compromised, she said.

Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol said he had spoken to the Pune police commissioner regarding the incident.

“Such incidents are not good for the city. The police would take strict action against those involved,” he said.

Mandar Kiwale, 35, was critically injured around 1:15 pm on Wednesday after a group of men allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons near gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court, close to the Court Metro station.

The attackers pursued Kiwale and repeatedly assaulted him with sharp weapons. Both his hands suffered severe injuries, with one reportedly severed at the wrist. He was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.