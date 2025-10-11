Pune: The Pune traffic police and Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) have recommended suspension of 6,296 driving licences for serious offences between January 2023 and September 2025. The traffic violations include drink-and-drive, riding without helmet, jumping traffic signals, using mobile phones while driving, and speeding, said officials on Thursday. Over 6k driving licences suspended for traffic violations in Pune in last 3 yrs

While 456 licences were suspended in 2022, 998 in 2023, the number climbed to 4,554 in 2024 and 744 licences have been suspended in the first nine months of 2025. Once booked, the names of offenders are sent to the Pune RTO, which carries out the formal suspension process under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “We are no longer tolerating repeat offences or risky behaviour that endangers the lives of both the driver and others. We appeal to road users to follow the rules not out of fear of punishment, but for their own safety and that of others.”

Appeal for safe driving during Diwali rush

Pune RTO has urged citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly and ensure safety on roads. The office has deployed special enforcement squads at popular locations to monitor traffic violations and ensure smooth flow.

For passenger convenience, additional buses have been scheduled by MSRTC, and coordination with Pune traffic police has been strengthened to handle congestion at major junctions and intercity bus stands.

Archana Gaikwad, regional transport officer, Pune, said, “We appeal to drivers to wear helmets and seat belts, avoid alcohol consumption before driving, and follow traffic rules. The spirit of Diwali should reflect in discipline and care, not recklessness.”

Citizens have been encouraged to report traffic-related violations on rto.12-mh@gov.in