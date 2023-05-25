Partly cloudy skies to provide relief to Punekars for next 48 hrs

After a gap, the city will again experience partially cloudy weather for the next 48 hours, bringing relief to the citizens as the maximum temperature is expected to fall by two to three degrees Celsius in the next two days. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy in Pune district for the next 48 hours. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Currently, there is a low-pressure belt between the north and west of India going through the Vidarbha region, according to an official video statement. Under the influence of this condition, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy in Pune district for the next 48 hours. Also, the maximum temperature is expected to decrease during this time. However, a rise in temperature is expected after May 28.

This summer, there has been cloudy weather for a long time with cloudy weather experienced in the afternoons and evenings on days the mornings saw clear skies. Wind discontinuity along with western disturbances caused large-scale moisture incursion over the state throughout March and April. As a result, temperatures were constantly at normal to below-normal levels except for a few instances when they reached as high as 40 degrees Celsius. In May too, temperatures were below normal at the beginning of the month but gradually rose mid-month. Since the past two days however, temperatures have begun to decrease. On Wednesday, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius whereas on Thursday, it recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also noted a rise in relative humidity in Pune city which is causing discomfort to the citizens. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting department, IMD, said, “This year, there were constant moisture incursions from the Bay of Bengal as well as from the Arabian Sea. Hence, the amount of moisture was almost double. This helped in reduction of temperature. However, due to the higher relative humidity level, it feels like higher temperatures. Which means that if the temperature is 38 degrees Celsius, it feels like 40 to 41 degrees Celsius. This has caused discomfort to the citizens.”