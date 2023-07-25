PCB issues notices to 100 occupants seeking demolition of dangerous portions

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has issued notices to the occupants (tenants) of nearly 100 dilapidated houses, directing demolition of dangerous portions of these structures on grounds that they pose grave risk to the occupants’ lives during the monsoon. The occupants are required to demolish the dangerous portions of their houses within 30 days of receipt of notice. The PCB has informed the Cantonment and Wanwadi police stations that it has issued notices to the occupants citing grave risk posed by these dilapidated structures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PCB chief executive officer (CEO), Subrat Pal, said that the notices have been served to both occupants and owners under section 297 of the Cantonment Act. “We have given permission to 20 to 22 occupants for minor repairs. They had not applied for repairs earlier. We are facing some kind of resistance from the property owners but since there is risk to human life, permission for minor repairs is being given. The owners are neither repairing nor moving out of their dilapidated houses due to various reasons such as financial issues, family members not contributing towards repairs, and other disputes.”

The PCB has informed the Cantonment and Wanwadi police stations that it has issued notices to the occupants citing grave risk posed by these dilapidated structures. “We have written to the police that since the owners are neither repairing nor moving out of their dilapidated houses, the board will not be responsible for any eventuality. In extreme cases where there is an imminent threat to people’s lives, we are contemplating eviction of the occupants from these dangerous structures with the help of the police,” Pal said.

The notices state, “The PCB will not be responsible for any accident or loss of life due to the dilapidated conditions for which no claim will be entertained by the office.” Copies of the notices have been pasted on the dilapidated houses. There are over 3,000 old buildings in the cantonment area out of which at least 100 need urgent attention. The longstanding dispute between the occupants and owners has become a major hurdle for the PCB to grant no-objection certificates (NOCs) for repairs in the absence of consent from the owners.

James Paul, president, Pune Cantonment Tenants’ Association, said, “The board must give permission for redevelopment of these properties. These buildings need to be reconstructed. Minor repairs will not do. We have been demanding redevelopment for the past 10 years. Tenants have their rights and owners feel that the tenants will get permanent rights over their properties.”

