PCMC tables 9,675.27 crore budget featuring citizens’ participation & climate budgeting

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Shekhar Singh on Friday presented before the standing committee the municipal budget for the financial year 2025-26, incorporating two innovative features —citizens’ participation and climate budgeting. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Shekhar Singh on Friday presented before the standing committee the municipal budget for the financial year 2025-26. (HT PHOTO)

For the financial year (FY) 2024-2025, the PCMC had tabled a budget of ₹8,676 crore whereas the budget for FY 2025-26 outlines an estimated expenditure of ₹6,251.39 crore while the total outlay, including state and centrally sponsored schemes, stands at ₹9,675.27 crore.

For the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, the projected revenue, including the opening balance, is ₹5,841 crore. For the fiscal year 2025-26, the expected revenue stands at ₹6,256.39 crore, with an estimated expenditure of ₹6,251.39 crore, leaving a closing balance of ₹5 crore by March 2026.

This year for the first time, the PCMC took suggestions from the citizens. As many as 2,279 suggestions were received from the citizens, 786 out of which have been incorporated in the budget. This participatory approach ensures that the budget aligns with the city’s developmental needs, as per civic officials.

Also for the first time this year, the PCMC has introduced climate budgeting, joining an elite group of global cities such as Oslo, London, and New York in integrating long-term climate resilience with financial planning. The budget aims to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen climate adaptability. So far, 324 municipal officials across six departments have undergone climate budgeting training.

“This budget reflects our commitment to making Pimpri-Chinchwad an internationally recognised, sustainable, and progressive city. Our financial planning prioritises infrastructure, economic growth, and an improved quality of life for our citizens,” said Singh.

To enhance the efficiency of property tax collection, the PCMC is deploying advanced digital tools, including drone-based imaging. The upcoming year will see a strong focus on strengthening civic infrastructure, with major projects such as the PCMC City Centre, Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Samvidhan Bhavan, Industrial Training Centre for Excellence, a new administrative building, and D P Road developments. Mobility improvements will focus on junction upgrades and green bridges.

Water supply projects, including the Bhama Askhed Water Supply Scheme and Pawana Water Pipeline Project, will receive significant allocations. Other major initiatives include drainage system upgrades, enhanced fire safety infrastructure, climate action planning, integrated solid waste management, and river rejuvenation efforts under the Mula-Pawana-Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project.

Furthermore, the PCMC is expanding educational infrastructure, deploying CCTV monitoring systems in schools, setting up new municipal schools, and developing the Talawade Biodiversity Park and Bahinabai Choudhary Zoological Park, said civic officials.

Maha’s first municipal green bond initiative

Having raised ₹200 crore through municipal bonds in July 2023 for the Mula River Rejuvenation Project, the PCMC is now set to launch Maharashtra’s first municipal green bond. This will fund the Harit Setu Project, developing the Telco Road stretch from Gawali Matha Chowk to Indrayani Nagar Chowk.