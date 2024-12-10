Menu Explore
Pharmacy merit list to be declared on December 12

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The last day to submit applications for the third round of admissions to these courses was till Monday

PUNE The final merit list for B Pharmacy and M Pharmacy courses will be declared on December 12 and students will be able to take admissions between December 13-16, said officials.

he model code of conduct for the state assembly elections in the state came into effect on October 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The last day to submit applications for the third round of admissions to these courses was till Monday.

The Supreme Court had directed the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to implement the accreditation process of pharmacy colleges by October 31 this year. It had also given a deadline of November 30 to submit objections or suggestions on the accreditation process of these colleges. Accordingly, this year, PCI had directed the admission authorities of various states to implement the admission process by November 30.

The model code of conduct for the state assembly elections in the state came into effect on October 25. As a result, despite the approval by PCI, the state government could not approve new colleges due to the model code of conduct. Therefore, since colleges could not be included in this admission process, the state government had suspended admissions to pharmacy courses.

Currently, two rounds of admission for B Pharmacy course have been completed. As many as 21,917 students have been admitted in these 2 rounds, while 2,222 students have been admitted for M. Pharmacy.

After the third round, colleges will be able to conduct the admission process at the institutional level for vacant seats between December 18-23.

