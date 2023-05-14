PCMC crackdowns on 39 illegal washing centres

As Pimpri Chinchwad is facing an acute water shortage, the civic body has started taking action against washing centres functioning without proper permissions. To promote equitable distribution and the reduction of water waste, the civic authority conducted a survey for eight days to identify the errant washing centres. A washing centre at Ramnagar in Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)

During the survey, it was found a total of 387 centres are functioning in the city, out of them 39 centres are unauthorised. These unauthorised centres will face penalties, including collection of water tax and fines. Also, criminal charges will be filed against such centres, said officials.

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional commissioner of PCMC, said these centres will be booked for violations and we will file criminal cases against them. Along with this the water supply department staff and meter inspectors will also face action for negligence on their part.

“The reason behind this is simple-- we want to send a strong message. Citizens, commercial establishments or even PCMC staff can’t get away with their duty. No one can waste water or facilitate the same directly or indirectly,” he said.

During the survey, water connections of 36 unauthorised washing centres were disconnected and the action to impose water taxes on them has been initiated. The civic body has strictly warned against the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes such as washing cars or in parks, and has vowed to take strict action against violators. Out of these 387 washing centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 290 washing centres were found dependent on borewells, and well water.

Patil, said, “The current action has been taken by the water supply department. The survey has been also conducted by them but we want to cross-verify the same. We will soon appoint a team to conduct a third-party audit of the survey. There will be a re-evaluation of the data that we have received. The third party will survey the washing centres in the city. In cases of the lacunae found on the part of the civic staff during the survey then action will be taken against them.”