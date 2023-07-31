Home / Cities / Pune News / Pimpri-Chinchwad police book 226 criminals under MCOCA

Pimpri-Chinchwad police book 226 criminals under MCOCA

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 31, 2023 11:56 PM IST

To crack down against the organised crime syndicates, the Pimpri Chinchwad police in 2023 have booked 226 notorious criminals under The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) which is higher than 129 booked in the whole of 2022

PUNE:

On Monday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police invoked MCOCA against organised gangs such as Dongre, Pardeshi and Motirawe. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Monday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police invoked MCOCA against organised gangs such as Dongre, Pardeshi and Motirawe, operating in various localities in the Pimpri Chinchwad city and were involved in various criminal activities like murder, attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, illegal gatherings, vehicle vandalism, creating terror and disrupting law and order.

According to data given by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, they have sanctioned a total of 77 MCOCA cases in the last five years, with the most proposals (226) sanctioned in 2023 through the end of July.

As per police information, only one MCOCA proposal was sanctioned in 2018 against seven defendants. Later in 2019, nine proposals were sanctioned against 59 accused, and nine proposals were sanctioned against 50 accused in 2020.

In 2021, 26 MCOCA proposals were sanctioned against 187 accused, 18 proposals were sanctioned against 129 accused in 2022, and 24 proposals were sanctioned against the highest 226 accused in 2023 till July 31.

