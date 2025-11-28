PUNE: In a breather for thousands of patients who rely on the civic-run Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to carry out a comprehensive upgrade of the hospital’s infrastructure and services, officials said. PMC clears ₹ 13 cr to upgrade Kamla Nehru Hospital

The decision was taken after Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Saturday visited the KNH and reviewed the services and facilities on offer. During his visit, Ram noted the need for extensive renovation across multiple areas, which will enhance the comfort and wellbeing of patients and visitors. The commissioner noted the absence of drinking water, waiting areas and basic seating. He sought immediate reports from officials and pushed for urgent reforms.

Following the visit, Ram on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of ₹13 crore for repairs and upgradation of infrastructure and facilities at the KNH. The hospital will undergo a major overhaul, including civil works in the reception area, passages, waiting rooms, washrooms, and other patient-support facilities. The work will be carried out by the Bhavan Vibhag, which will now float tenders and execute the renovation work in phases, officials said. The total expenditure to overhaul the KNH’s infrastructure and services is likely to be in the region of ₹50 crores, officials said.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said that to tackle the growing patient load, the health department has increased the number of beds at the KNH to 430, significantly boosting the hospital’s capacity to handle more patients, maternal care and general medical cases. “The upgrade will help reduce overcrowding, ensure better patient turnaround, and strengthen the hospital’s overall capacity during peak outpatient department (OPD) and inpatient department (IPD) hours,” Dr Borade said.

“Along with upgrading the infrastructure, we are appointing 138 contractual staff, including doctors, nurses, technicians and support teams, to strengthen healthcare services and ease the load on our existing medical workforce. The hospital will also be equipped with new medical equipment and diagnostic tools, which will substantially improve patient care standards. A proposal for the same will be submitted to the civic chief,” Dr Borade further said.

The KNH is the PMC’s only general hospital, located in the heart of the city, and serves more than 1,500 patients on a daily basis.