PMC forms vigilance squad to monitor private hosp treating GBS patients

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Following rise in GBS cases and intervention from the central and state governments, Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated measures on a war footing to control the situation

PUNE: In response to rising cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) and following intervention from the Central and State governments, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated measures on a war footing to control the situation.

Following rise in GBS cases and intervention from the central and state governments, Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated measures on a war footing to control the situation. (HT FILE)

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale outlined the steps taken by the civic body to combat the health crisis. The intervention came after the State government directed the municipal commissioner to ensure prompt action and gather detailed reports from the PMC on the situation.

Commissioner Bhosale stated, “PMC has decided to establish a vigilance squad to monitor private hospitals and ensure they do not charge patients excessively. We have also appointed four neurologists and committed to bearing the costs of various diagnostic tests for GBS patients. ICU wards have been equipped accordingly to handle the situation.”

To address potential sources of infection, the PMC has intensified inspections of drainage lines to prevent contamination of potable water. “During our inspections, we found leakages in drainage lines at 11 locations, which have since been resolved,” Bhosale added.

Special attention has been given to the city’s merged villages, where cases have been reported. “PMC has launched an awareness campaign, advising citizens to use boiled water. We are supplying treated water through tankers to the affected areas and ensuring all tankers are inspected to confirm they carry treated water,” said the commissioner.

The civic body has also enhanced its medical infrastructure, preparing additional oxygen beds and increasing ventilator capacity. A door-to-door survey is underway in the merged areas to identify and address health concerns.

Additionally, PMC is following all recommendations issued by the Central and State governments to contain the spread of the syndrome. The measures aim to mitigate the outbreak and provide immediate support to those affected while maintaining a focus on long-term solutions.

