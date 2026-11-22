Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given owners a 15-day ultimatum to clear garbage and construction debris from their vacant plots to avoid penalties up to ₹5 lakh. The civic body has warned that repeat violations could attract FIRs and further legal action, officials said. According to officials, the order applies to vacant plots owned by private individuals and institutions, reserved plots handed over to PMC. (HT) more

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said on Thursday that plot owners are responsible for keeping their land clean and preventing it from being used as a dumping ground. Owners will also have to install metal sheets or fencing, wherever required, to prevent people from dumping waste.

According to officials, the order applies to vacant plots owned by private individuals and institutions, reserved plots handed over to PMC, amenity spaces and vacant land belonging to government departments.

Ram said, “A penalty of up to ₹5 lakh will be imposed in the first instance. If the violations continue, FIRs and other legal actions will follow.”

The civic body on Thursday directed ward offices to survey vacant plots, record ownership, assess its cleanliness and submit a report within 10 days. Deputy commissioners of the solid waste management department, ward officers, junior engineers, and health department officials will implement the drive.