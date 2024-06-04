PMC, IAF to survey illegal structures near Lohegaon AFS

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Indian Air Force (IAF) will jointly carry out a safety survey of unauthorised structures within 100 metres of the bomb dumping area at Lohegaon Air Force Station (AFS) and the protective walls of the airport. According to PMC officials, the survey will begin next week with the help of the tax department staff. PMC and IAF will jointly carry out safety survey of unauthorised structures within 100 metres of the bomb dumping area at Lohegaon Air Force Station (AFS). (HT FILE)

Last week, officials from PMC and Lohegaon AFS held a meeting to discuss the plan of action as AFS Pune is an important air base for the IAF. The areas around Lohegaon and Dhanori have seen many new buildings that might compromise the air base’s security and operations.

PMC officials have suggested using drones for the survey and are seeking permission from the Air Headquarters (HQ) and South Western Air Command. However, as the area around the AFS is a no-drone zone for security reasons, special permission from the Air HQ is necessary for the survey.

Rajesh Bankar, superintendent engineer, building permission and construction department of the PMC, said, “As per the high court directives, it has been decided at the last meeting that the Air Force will mark the areas and PMC will conduct the survey. We will be taking help from the PMC tax department to check the property status of residents living around AFS area.”

Earlier on March 26, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Defence to discuss unauthorised constructions in restricted defence areas, including AFS Pune.

The ministry appointed Bimal Kumar Dubey, deputy general manager of the Ammunition Factory, Khadki, to coordinate with the PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the survey.

The IAF has raised concerns over PMC granting construction permission in these restricted zones.

Despite knowing the area’s restrictions, PMC has allowed private players to build housing societies, some very close to the bomb dumping ground at the Lohegaon AFS.