Waste mounds, encroachments raise alarm near Aravalli Biodiversity Park

A growing mountain of mixed waste in the Aravallis, along with alleged encroachments and makeshift settlements, has raised concerns among residents of DLF Phase 3, who allege that illegal dumping in the ecologically sensitive zone near Aravalli Biodiversity Park has intensified in recent months despite repeated complaints to civic authorities. Residents said illegal dumping has continued for over a decade, with waste and construction debris allegedly being dumped daily in the Aravalli zone. (HT)

An HT spot check on Tuesday found more than four huge mounds of mixed waste in the protected area. Residents said six to seven tractor-trolleys carrying waste enter MCG land almost every day, sometimes within a minute of each other, using a narrow track leading to the dumping site. None of the tractor-trolleys observed by HT had number plates.

“Over the years, we have watched this mountain of waste grow before our eyes, yet little has been done to address the problem. Despite repeated concerns, there has been no visible action on the ground,” said Mohan Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 3.

Residents said illegal dumping had continued for more than a decade and intensified after MCG tightened enforcement along the Gurugram-Faridabad road around September last year. The site is accessible through a muddy track from DLF Phase 3. HT had reported on March 26 that tracks had been carved through S-block, allowing vehicles to enter deeper into the Aravallis.

The spot check also found alleged encroachments, semi-permanent and makeshift structures, and multiple families apparently residing there. Several cabs, taxis and private vehicles were parked at the site, while electricity poles and borewells indicated established infrastructure. HT also found tractor-trolleys and Bolero pickup vehicles without number plates parked outside the structures.