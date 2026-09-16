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Tarot Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: Walking away can protect you more than winning every argument today

Tarot Horoscope Today: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for September 16, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 10:00:04 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries

8 of Swords

Energy Today: Your thoughts may be more restrictive than your circumstances. Fear, doubt or overthinking could make you feel as though you have fewer choices than you actually do.

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)
Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)

Prediction: Don't let anxiety make decisions for you today. Look at the situation objectively and you'll likely discover a way forward that you hadn't considered.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one fear that is holding you back and then write one practical action that proves you still have a choice.

Crystal: Clear Quartz supports mental clarity and perspective.

Taurus

7 of Cups

Energy Today: Too many possibilities may leave you confused about what you genuinely want. Some options may be attractive but unrealistic.

Prediction: Avoid making an important decision while you're emotionally scattered. Give yourself time to separate genuine opportunities from wishful thinking.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write your top three priorities for the day and consciously ignore everything that doesn't support them.

Crystal: Fluorite supports focus, discernment and clear thinking.

Gemini

5 of Swords

Energy Today: Conflict, competition or ego clashes could create unnecessary tension. Someone may be more interested in proving themselves right than finding a solution.

Prediction: Choose your battles carefully. Walking away from an argument can sometimes protect you more than winning it.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Ritual: Before responding to anything irritating, take five deep breaths and ask yourself whether the conversation is actually worth your energy.

Crystal: Smoky Quartz supports grounding and emotional detachment.

Cancer

The Lovers

Energy Today: Relationships and meaningful choices take centre stage. You may feel a strong connection with someone or find yourself at an important crossroads.

Prediction: A conversation could clarify where a relationship is heading. For some, this may also be a day of choosing between what feels comfortable and what genuinely aligns with the heart.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Hold two small crystals in your hands and think about the two choices you're considering. Notice which one brings greater inner peace.

Crystal: Rose Quartz encourages love, harmony and emotional openness.

Leo

Justice

Energy Today: Truth, accountability and balance are highlighted. A situation may need to be handled objectively rather than emotionally.

Prediction: A decision, agreement or unresolved matter could reach a significant turning point. Make sure your actions match your principles.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write one situation where you need clarity and ask yourself, “What is fair, not merely what do I want?”

Crystal: Lapis Lazuli is perfect for truth, wisdom and clear communication.

Virgo

Page of Cups

Energy Today: A softer and more emotionally receptive energy surrounds you. A sweet message, unexpected invitation or genuine gesture could lift your mood.

Prediction: Stay open to something new, especially emotionally. A seemingly small interaction could have more significance than you initially expect.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Write one positive intention for your emotional life and keep it beneath your pillow tonight.

Crystal: Moonstone supports emotional awareness and intuitive connection.

Libra

7 of Wands

Energy Today: You may need to defend your position, boundaries or achievements. Others could challenge you, but you don't need to back down simply to keep the peace.

Prediction: Stand your ground without becoming combative. Your consistency will matter more than proving yourself to everyone.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Ritual: Stand firmly with both feet on the ground and state aloud one boundary you intend to maintain today.

Crystal: Black Tourmaline will boost protection and strong boundaries.

Scorpio

Queen of Wands

Energy Today: Confidence, charisma and personal power are heightened. You may feel more comfortable taking the lead and making yourself visible.

Prediction: Use your confidence to pursue something you've been wanting rather than waiting for external validation. Your presence can attract attention today.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write one goal you want to pursue boldly. Read it aloud with conviction.

Crystal: Carnelian supports confidence, motivation and personal power.

Sagittarius

The Fool

Energy Today: A fresh chapter is calling. You may feel ready to break away from routine and take a chance on something unfamiliar.

Prediction: An unexpected opportunity or new beginning could appear. Be willing to take the first step, even if you don't have the entire journey mapped out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Do one small thing differently today to symbolically welcome new experiences.

Crystal: Citrine encourages optimism, courage and openness to opportunity.

Capricorn

3 of Cups

Energy Today: Social connection, celebration and supportive friendships bring positive energy. You don't have to accomplish everything alone.

Prediction: A gathering, collaboration or pleasant conversation could bring good news or introduce you to someone useful for your future.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Reach out to someone you genuinely appreciate and tell them so.

Crystal: Green Aventurine encourages friendship, growth and positive connections.

Aquarius

9 of Cups

Energy Today: Satisfaction and wish-fulfilment energy surround you. Something you've wanted may move closer to becoming reality.

Prediction: A positive outcome, compliment, reward or personal victory could leave you feeling genuinely pleased with yourself.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Write down three things you're grateful for before asking for anything more from the universe.

Crystal: Citrine brings abundance, confidence and positive energy.

Pisces

2 of Cups

Energy Today: Mutual connection and emotional reciprocity are strongly highlighted. Someone may meet you with the same openness and sincerity that you offer.

Prediction: A relationship could deepen through a meaningful exchange, reconciliation or mutual acknowledgement of feelings. This is also favourable for forming an important partnership.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and set an intention for relationships based on mutual respect, honesty and reciprocity.

Crystal: Rose Quartz supports love, harmony and emotional connection.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

  • Kishori Sud
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kishori Sud

    Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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Home/Astrology/Tarot Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: Walking Away Can Protect You More Than Winning Every Argument Today

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