PMC issues show cause notices to 23 private hospitals

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Health Department, on Friday, issued show-cause notices to 23 private hospitals after finding these healthcare facilities violating the Nursing Home Act and other norms governing the hospitals, said the officials on Monday. Currently, several hospitals in the city are due for the renewal of their nursing home licenses. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC oversees 899 hospitals that are registered under the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021. Currently, several hospitals in the city are due for the renewal of their nursing home licenses.

As a result, the PMC has begun inspecting private hospitals located in the 23 newly merged villages under its jurisdiction.

A senior doctor from PMC on condition of anonymity, said, over 100 hospitals in these 23 merged villages like Wagholi, Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondwe–Dhawade, Kopare, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjri-Budruk, Narhe amongst other villages were inspected.

“The inspections were done by the respective Ward Medical Officers (WMO) and eventually notices were issued to the errant facilities. All these hospitals have been asked to complete the compliance at the earliest or stop admission of patients,” the doctor said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Health Officer of PMC, said, all these hospitals are in the newly merged villages and were found operating despite irregularities and violations of various acts like Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021, Bio-Medical Waste Disposal Rules 2016 and Fire Safety Compliance amongst other.’

Dr Pawar further said as these hospitals were earlier located in rural Pune most of them took the rules and regulations lightly. Now after these villages are merged into PMC, they must strictly follow the norms.

“We have decided that the renewal of nursing home licenses to these hospitals won’t be given unless the compliance is completed. Apart from the nursing home norms they must follow other rules of Pollution control, Biomedical waste management and Fire safety compliance,” he said.