Heli Daruwala on extreme shades: It's all about performance and content now; took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra

Having played extreme shades in her upcoming film, actor Heli Daruwala feels that nowadays it does not matter what shade an actor is playing — it all comes down to the content and the performance. Heli Daruwala Last seen in Ek Chatur Naar (2025), which Heli shot in Lucknow, she says, “It's rare that you get to play extreme shades, and the best thing is that it's all situational! So, from positive to grey, I will like to be remembered for my overall performance and not just how the character shaped up in the film. Now, it's all about performance and content, and actors are exploring every opportunity coming their way — positive and negative.”

Heli Daruwala during the shoot with director Arvind Pandey

She is unfazed by the transformation in Love Lottery, which also stars Akshay Oberoi. "The beautiful thing is that our writer-director Arvind Pandey has given different shades to my role, which transforms during the course of the film. It's something that I have not done before. Apparently, it looks like a negative character, but it's plot-driven and one will see how things shape up. As an actor, it is an amazing opportunity to explore extreme shades in one role," she says.

She is inspired by Priyanka Chopra's role in Aitraaz (2003). "If we recall Aitraaz, the role of Priyanka was a negative or grey shade, but iconic, and its impact is that it stands out in the movie," she says, adding, "She was my template for the powerful performance she gave in the film and the impact she left. So, I was very excited about the project, which was challenging and very different from my personality."