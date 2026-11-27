Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated steps to auction 33 properties owned by the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) across Pune to recover substantial pending property tax dues. The civic body has written to the tehsildar of Pune city and Haveli taluka, seeking the recording of its tax arrears as a charge on the land records of these properties.

The proposal has been approved by the municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and his deputies.

In a letter dated November 25, the PMC’s property tax assessment and collection department has requested the tehsildar to enter the outstanding property tax dues against the 33 properties on their respective 7/12 extracts and property cards. The properties are located in Vadgaon Budruk, Kondhwa Budruk, Warje and Erandwane.

According to the letter, a substantial amount of property tax remains unpaid by the Sinhgad Technical Education Society despite repeated action by the civic body to recover the outstanding dues.

The PMC has proposed auctioning these 33 properties to recover the pending amount and ensure collection of its revenue. However, before proceeding with the auction, the civic body has sought to have its outstanding dues formally recorded in the ownership-related land records of the properties.

As per the latest communication issued by deputy municipal commissioner Ravi Pawar to the tehsildar of Pune city and Haveli on November 25, the aggregate property tax liability against the 33 properties has been assessed at ₹539.65 crore. Of this, ₹479.40 crore constitutes accumulated arrears from previous years, while ₹60.24 crore pertains to the current tax demand.

A ward-wise assessment shows that Erandwane accounts for outstanding dues of ₹74.40 crore, while properties falling under the Ambegaon Budruk ward office carry liabilities of ₹116.41 crore. The highest amount, ₹299.80 crore, is pending against properties under the Vadgaon Budruk ward office. The corresponding dues for Warje and Kondhwa Budruk stand at ₹16.93 crore and ₹32.09 crore, respectively.

This is a renewed recovery measure by the PMC, which had previously proposed registering its claim against the 33 properties for outstanding dues exceeding ₹295 crore. Earlier enforcement measures, including the sealing of approximately 10 to 12 properties, did not yield the desired recovery.

The letter, issued by deputy municipal commissioner Pawar, requests the tehsildar to complete the necessary process and provide certified copies of the updated 7/12 extracts and property cards after recording the charge. These documents will help the PMC initiate further legal and recovery proceedings.

“The society will be formally notified that, in accordance with the applicable rules and legal provisions, the PMC has initiated action to take over all 33 properties and register its charge against them. If the outstanding dues are cleared within the stipulated period, the notice will be withdrawn and the charge removed. However, failure to pay the dues within the prescribed period will result in the properties being put up for auction. The successful bidders will acquire ownership of the properties and will be entitled to decide on their future use.” Pawar told HT

The move comes amid the ongoing financial and legal scrutiny of the Sinhgad Technical Education Society and its institutions.