PMC starts survey of properties near defence establishments

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Saturday has undertaken a survey of properties and constructions near defence installations at Lohegaon, Kharadi, Wadgaonsheri, Dhanori and Kalas. The landowners should provide the required documents to the civic employees engaged in the survey. A report on the same will be submitted to the high court, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “As instructed by the Bombay High Court, the civic body has started a survey of constructions in prohibited defence land. The landowners should provide the required documents to the civic employees engaged in the survey. A report on the same will be submitted to the high court.”

On March 27, the Bombay High Court asked the civic body to survey the defence-prohibited land. Most of such areas come under Lohegaon, Kalas and Dhanori, said officials.