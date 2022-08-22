PMCs bicycle plan on track, August 27 last day for feedback
As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s August 27 deadline for the public’s suggestions and objections to incorporating the ‘comprehensive bicycle plan’ in the city’s development plan (DP) is fast approaching, activists and environmentalists are urging people to do the needful at the earliest
It’s been a month since the PMC published a notice on July 28 announcing its intention to incorporate the comprehensive bicycle plan in the city’s DP and asking for suggestions and objections from the public but the corporation has not received many responses, prompting the sending of reminders to people.
Sanskriti Menon, Centre for Environment Education, who is part of the Pune cycle plan, said, “First, it is highly appreciable that the PMC took such a step to prepare a ‘comprehensive bicycle master plan’ for Pune. No other city in India has such a detailed plan for cycling infrastructure and management. Now it has taken the step to incorporate the cycle plan in the DP of the city, which is crucial for successful implementation. It includes the creation of cycle tracks, cycle parking, a public bicycle system and preparation of an enforcement system.”
“The plan also includes provisions for development of institutional capacity in the municipal corporation, regular monitoring of progress and public outreach and engagement in the course of implementation. We hope that the process of integration into the DP will be smooth and will help allocate the necessary resources for making Pune cycle friendly,” she said.
Unlike a plan which has been approved only by the PMC general body, a plan incorporated in the DP is legally binding. The bicycle plan was made in 2016 and approved by the PMC general body in 2017. It proposes a citywide network of cycle tracks, cycle lanes and cycle-safe streets as well as a public bicycle system, designated cycle parking locations, and design guidelines for the cycle tracks. While it is truly comprehensive, there has hardly been any implementation in the past five years. It is very important for the bicycle plan to be part of the DP.
Sujit Patwardhan, Parisar, said, “The bicycle plan should absolutely be incorporated into the DP and we should send letters of support for this. We should insist that the cycle track network be shown on the DP maps. This will further ensure that no road is allowed to be constructed without a cycle track.”
The ‘comprehensive bicycle plan’ or ‘Pune cycle plan’ is part of PMC’s efforts to transform transportation in the city of Pune. It was prepared in 2016 to help make Pune a cycle-friendly city and approved by the civic general body in 2017. The ‘Pune cycle plan’ is based on a survey of more than 10,000 people. As part of this survey, people were asked questions about their travel patterns, their views on cycling, and whether or not they would be willing to shift to cycling as a mode of transportation. According to the ‘Pune cycle plan’, the existing cycle tracks covering more than 90 km of the city can be made usable by connecting the missing links, improving current designs, and strictly prohibiting other activities on the cycle tracks.
Ground reality Coffee growers have multiple challenges such as increasing labour costs due to dire shortage, crop damage, landslides, human-animal conflict, unseasonal rainfall, price fluctuations and the recent proposal on eco-sensitive zones in the western ghats among others. Hassan, Chikmagalur and Kodagu are the biggest growing coffee regions in the country, accounting for 241,650 tonne production out of total 342,000 tonne produced in India.
Ram Mandir Trust for minting of gold, silver received from devotees
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is in talks with the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd for minting of gold and silver received from devotees so that the same could be used as per requirement in upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Construction of Ram Mandir is going on in Ayodhya. According to the latest audit report of the Trust, it has received Rs 5,457.94 crore through the fund collection drive.
Safety first: Prince Aly Khan Hospital shuts in-patient service after declared unsafe
Mumbai: The iconic Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH) in Byculla has decided to shut its in-patient admissions and surgeries after an independent structural audit found that the main building was unsafe for occupancy. The 77-year-old hospital wrote to its doctors saying that keeping in mind the health and safety of the patients, staff, and all stakeholders, the board has decided to halt the inpatient admissions and suspend surgeries with immediate effect.
U.P. logs 685 fresh Covid cases, two deaths
The state capital reported 92 new Covid cases while 172 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the health department on Sunday. Of the new cases, Aliganj reported 17, Chinhat 16, Alambagh 15, Indira Nagar 9, Sarojininagar 5, NK Road 3, Tudiyaganj 2 and Gudamba 1. In Uttar Pradesh, 685 fresh Covid cases surfaced during this period besides two deaths—one each from Prayagraj and Agra.
Ex-UGC chairman named new education advisor to CM Yogi
Eminent educationist and former chairman of the University Grants Commission, Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh, has been named education advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prof Singh was UGC chairman from 2018 to 2021. Prof Singh has led several academic institutions of higher education in a career spanning nearly four decades. As vice chancellor, Prof Singh has headed three universities namely the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Dr HS Gaur University, Sagar and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.
