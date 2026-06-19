PMPML plans mini buses for narrow roads, seeks land at 49 locations for depots

Pune - The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is preparing a major expansion of its bus fleet and depot infrastructure to handle rising passenger demand and support its transition towards electric mobility. A detailed review meeting of PMPML services and passenger facilities was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Minister of State for transport Madhuri Misal, with senior officials including PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad in attendance. Pune, India - April 3, 2021: PMPML parked at BRT Satara road in Pune, India, on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by the PMPML, in the meeting PMPML has sought land at 49 locations from various government agencies, including the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Pune district administration. The proposed depot projects will be implemented in phases depending on land availability and feasibility, with a focus on strengthening long-term operational capacity.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said, “PMPML has taken a strategic decision to strengthen its infrastructure backbone by identifying and requesting land at 49 locations across the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. This expansion is essential to build modern depots, improve maintenance systems, and ensure that the large-scale induction of electric buses can be supported without operational bottlenecks in the coming years.”

He further highlighted the operational challenges in older parts of the city and the need for appropriate vehicle planning. “A large portion of Pune’s older localities has narrow roads where standard buses face serious movement constraints. To address this, PMPML is actively evaluating the introduction of smaller buses, including mini and midi variants like 14 to 17 seaters buses, which will significantly improve accessibility, allow better route coverage in congested areas, and strengthen last-mile connectivity for passengers,” Awhad said.

PMPML is also moving ahead with an aggressive electric bus induction programme. Around 45 new electric buses are expected to be added by the end of the current month, followed by another 70 buses next month. Twenty electric buses have already been inducted into the fleet and deployed on city routes. At present, PMPML operates a total fleet of about 1,958 buses.

Along with fleet expansion, the organisation is developing supporting infrastructure for electric mobility, including charging stations, depots and parking facilities. Officials said the aim is to complete key infrastructure requirements by December 2026 to enable large-scale electric bus operations across the city.

The long-term expansion plan presented at the meeting outlines a significant scale-up of the fleet, targeting 4,647 buses by 2028. This includes the addition of 1,000 new CNG buses by December 2026, followed by 700 electric buses in 2027 and another 300 electric buses by March 2028, strengthening both conventional and clean-energy transport capacity.

Further emphasis was placed on strengthening first-mile and last-mile connectivity, expanding feeder routes, and improving service reach in newly developing areas. The introduction of mini and midi buses was also discussed as part of improving access in congested localities.

Minister of State for State Transport Department Madhuri Misal directed officials to ensure timely completion of all procurement and expansion plans. She said, “In view of the growing passenger demand in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, it is essential that PMPML adheres strictly to timelines for bus procurement and infrastructure development. The objective is to ensure faster strengthening of public transport services so that citizens get reliable, safe and efficient mobility options without delay.”