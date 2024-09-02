 President Murmu offers prayers at Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

President Murmu offers prayers at Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 03, 2024 05:08 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the famous temple of goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur city

Pune: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the famous temple of goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur city.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the famous temple of goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur city. (HT)
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the famous temple of goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur city. (HT)

Murmu was received by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan after she landed in Kolhapur.

The President later attended the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar where she praised the work of the founder of the group Tatyasaheb Kore, saying he believed in the potential of women to contribute in the cooperative sector. Asserting that women are ahead in all areas like education, health, and finance, Murmu expressed satisfaction that the Warana Group is making efforts to take forward the organising power of women.

By evening, the President arrived in Pune at Lohegaon Airport. She will attend a convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at the Lavale campus on Tuesday.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On