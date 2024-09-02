President Murmu offers prayers at Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur

Pune: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the famous temple of goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur city. President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the famous temple of goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur city. (HT)

Murmu was received by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan after she landed in Kolhapur.

The President later attended the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar where she praised the work of the founder of the group Tatyasaheb Kore, saying he believed in the potential of women to contribute in the cooperative sector. Asserting that women are ahead in all areas like education, health, and finance, Murmu expressed satisfaction that the Warana Group is making efforts to take forward the organising power of women.

By evening, the President arrived in Pune at Lohegaon Airport. She will attend a convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at the Lavale campus on Tuesday.