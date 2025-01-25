Pune: Congress leader's son Hemant Bagul seen slapping biker amid traffic, case filed

The son of a Congress leader was seen slapping a motorcyclist allegedly over the two-wheeler brushing against his car in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Friday. While the incident took place on Tuesday, it came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing the two-wheeler -trapped between two cars at a traffic signal.(X/@harish_malusare)

A non-cognisable (NC) case was registered against Hemant Bagul, son of Congress leader and former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, news agency PTI quoted police.

Hemant Bagul allegedly slapped the motorcyclist, Fayaz Sayyad, at a traffic signal in Mangalwar Peth on Tuesday, a police official said on Friday.

Video surfaces

While the incident took place on Tuesday, it came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing the two-wheeler -trapped between two cars at a traffic signal.

The video shows Sayyad's two-wheeler brushing against Bagul's car when the door of one of the vehicles opens.

According to Sayyad, Hemant Bagul abused and slapped him, a claim denied by the latter who said Sayyad had threatened him, according to police.

Complaints have been filed by both parties, and non-cognisable cases have been registered based on each person's complaint, according to the Bundgarden police station official.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

In an unrelated news, two women were killed when their moped was crushed by a truck in Pune on Friday evening, police said.

According to the police, the truck, travelling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, overturned after the driver lost control, crushing the two women under its heavy load. Both victim women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The police have arrested the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

An investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police told news agency ANI.