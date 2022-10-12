Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune defence staffer booked for cheating woman with fake job promise

Pune defence staffer booked for cheating woman with fake job promise

The police have filed a case against a defence personnel for allegedly duping a woman of ₹8 lakh with fake promise of offering a job

According to the police, the complainant who hails from Lonavla and runs a canteen at INS Shivaji, filed a complaint at the local police station alleging that the accused falsely promised to offer her a job in the Indian Railways.

As per the FIR, Omkar Bhave, who is currently attached with the College of Military Engineering (CME) at Khadki and was previously posted at INS Shivaji, assured a job to the complainant and demanded money for the purpose.

The complainant paid 8 lakh between January and April, 2019, to the accused. When the accused failed to provide a job appointment letter, the complainant demanded her money from the former.

As Bhave could not return the entire amount, an FIR was filed against him under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

