MUMBAI: The Charkop police rescued 13 minors from an imitation jewellery manufacturing unit in Kandivali West on Thursday. The rescued minors, aged 13 to 17, were forced to work for over 10 hours daily at the unit, identified as Jhahara Fashion Era, located in the Charkop Industrial Estate. Police raid imitation jewellery making unit, rescue 13 minors

Police said they were not paid adequate wages and came from different districts of West Bengal. Investigators are now examining how they were brought to Mumbai and whether they were recruited specifically for employment at the unit.

The police team that raided the unit reported that the minors were allegedly living at the workplace and that the owner failed to produce valid employment documents.

The minors’ living and working arrangements are now part of the investigation. Police detained the unit’s owner, Ankit Kumar Mahendra Rawal, and its operator, Saminur Motiyar Rahman Shaikh.

A case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Following their rescue, the minors were handed over to the child welfare department for care and counselling.