Pune Grand Tour: Mudgway leads Li-Ning Star to glory in fitting finale

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 concluded on Sunday with a fitting finale, as the Pune Pride Loop delivered colour, crowds and closure to a week that has reshaped India’s place on the global cycling map. Stage Four traced a 95-kilometre circuit through the heart of the city, rising 578 metres and weaving past Pune’s modern arteries and historic icons, including Shaniwar Wada, before this race reached its conclusion. (MAHERA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Australia’s Luke Mudgway, riding for Li Ning Star, emerged as the undisputed overall champion, while his team sealed the overall team title with a dominant performance across all four stages.

When the dust settled after 437 gruelling kilometres, Li Ning Star China stood atop the team General Classification with a combined time of 28:41:19.

The fourth and final stage was claimed by Alexey Shnayrko of Li Ning Star, who clocked 1 hour 56 minutes 54 seconds. The concluding 95-kilometre stage took riders through the heart of Pune, featuring a cumulative climb of 578 metres and passing several historic landmarks, including Shaniwar Wada.

Across four stages, riders covered a total distance of 437 kilometres. Li Ning Star topped the team standings with an aggregate time of 28:41:19, ahead of Spain’s Burgos Burpellet BH and Malaysia’s Terengganu Cycling Team. Mudgway completed the race in 9:33:04, finishing just 14 seconds ahead of Thailand’s Alan Carter Bettles, while Belgium’s Yorben Laurysen secured third place overall.

Mudgway claimed the Yellow Jersey on the opening day at the Mulshi–Maval Miles stage and retained it till the end. He also won the Green Jersey for accumulating the highest points. Speaking after his victory, Mudgway credited his team’s collective effort and praised Pune’s overwhelming crowd support, calling the experience “unforgettable.”

UCI Managing Director Amina Lanaya hailed the event as a proud moment for India, noting that the race awarded UCI ranking points for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The winners were felicitated by actor Aamir Khan in the presence of several dignitaries, marking the successful beginning of a new era for professional cycling in India.