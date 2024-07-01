Pune Metro records highest ever ridership in a day due to Wari

PUNE: The blocking of main city roads and changing of routes for the Wari procession led to the Pune Metro recording its highest ridership ever in a single day (199,437) with many choosing the metro to reach their destinations. Around 83,426 passengers travelled on metro line 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation/PCMC to District Court) while 116,011 passengers travelled on line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi). Consequently, the Pune Metro generated a revenue of ₹24.15 lakh in a single day. dditionally, 51,026 passengers switched lines at the District Court interchange station. (HT PHOTo)

As per Pune Metro statistics, PCMC metro station had the maximum passengers (19,919); followed by Pune Municipal Corporation/PMC (18,079); Shivajinagar (17,046); Pune Railway Station (15,378); and Ramwadi (14,770). District Court, Vanaz, Deccan Gymkhana, Nal Stop and Bhosari stood at sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Additionally, 51,026 passengers switched lines at the District Court interchange station. Before this, the highest ridership on the Pune Metro was on August 15, 2023 (168,012 passengers) and August 6, 2023 (131,027 passengers). Whereas metro line 1’s previous highest record was 36,932 on June 16, 2024 and metro line 2’s previous highest record was 64,378 on June 25, 2024. The numbers show a steady increase in metro usage and public trust in the Pune Metro’s reliability.

ALSO READ| Pune Police lodge four FIRs under BNS law

Manasi Saraf-Joshi, a commuter, said, “This was my first time travelling by metro and it was wonderful. I live in the PCMC area and needed to reach S P College for a function on Sunday morning. Since the traffic police had closed the main roads from Saturday night, I took the metro from Khadki station to Deccan followed by an auto to S P College.”

“Usually, it takes me an hour to reach S P College from Sangvi by two-wheeler. With the metro, it took just half-an-hour and I avoided the hassle of traffic congestion,” Saraf-Joshi said.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “We are committed to providing world-class services and ensuring a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for our passengers. As we continue to expand and enhance our network, we look forward to serving more citizens and making Pune Metro an essential part of urban mobility in Pune.”

At present, Pune Metro is operating from PCMC to Civil Court on line 1 and from Vanaz to Ramwadi on line 2. The PCMC to Swargate route is yet to be completed and become operational. Right now, Pune Metro is trying hard to complete the Civil Court to Swargate underground stretch so that it can open the route to the public before the Ganesh festival to be held in the first week of September. The Pune Metro’s NCMC Maha Card and Student Maha Card have also seen substantial sales, with 39,025 and 10,522 cards sold, respectively.

Traveling by Pune Metro offers numerous benefits, especially during the monsoon season. It provides a reliable and punctual mode of transport, unaffected by traffic congestion and weather conditions, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free journey. Pune Metro’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and safety measures make it a preferred choice for daily commuting, contributing to reduced road traffic and lower pollution levels in the city.