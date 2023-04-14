PMC to transfer 646 staff working on same post for over 3 years

After the allegations from political leaders, the Pune municipal administration carrying the drive to do the transfers of the staff who are working more than three years at same post. PMC building. After allegations from political leaders, PMC holds drive to transfer staff working for more than three years at same post. (HT FILE)

From April 17, the civic body intends to transfer over 646 employees who are working on same post for over three years. On Wednesday, 132 junior engineers were transferred.

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, had earlier written a letter to the municipal commissioner and raised the issue of transfers.

After allegations by political leaders, PMC administrative officer Sachin Itape issued a circular for transfer of such employees. “Transfers will be carried out as per the resolution of the general body. The first round of transfering 132 junior engineers was done on April 12 and the next round is on April 17,” said officials.