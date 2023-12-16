Pune Police invoke 100th MCOCA under CP Kumaarr, 649 accused booked so far

The Pune Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a Bibvewadi-based gang led by Saurabh Shinde and his associates Tejas Jagtap, Chander Rathod, Aniket Katkar, and Pankaj Diwekar. The other accused Saurabh Shinde, Chander Unnappa, and Pankaj Divekar are wanted by the police in connection with previous criminal records. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused attempted to kill their rival while he was passing through the lane of a grocery store in Bibwewadi police station limits. In the case accused Tejas Shankar Jagtap (20), a resident of upper Indiranagar, Bibvewadi and Aniket Sudhir Katkar (22) have been arrested and are currently lodged in Yerawada Jail.

The other accused Saurabh Shinde, Chander Unnappa, and Pankaj Divekar are wanted by the police in connection with previous criminal records.

In the 100 MCOCA cases invoked so far by Pune Police under Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, as many as 649 accused have been prosecuted under the stringent Act. Since he took charge on December 16, 2022, Kumaarr has publicly stated that the effective use of MCOCA has broken the back of many organised crime gangs in the city.

In another case, on December 15, the Market Yard Police invoked MCOCA against Faheem Khan and his two accomplices including a minor for attacking another youth with a sharp weapon over a petty issue of bursting crackers in the area recently.

Kumar Ram Kamble (20), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Market Yard has filed a complaint at Market Yard Police Station in this regard. Accordingly, Faheem Khan, and Shahrukh Khan, both residents of Ambedkar Nagar have been booked under IPC sections 307, 323, 504, and section 34 of the Arms Act. The Market Yard Police in a statement issued said that a case has been filed against Khan and others wherein the duo was arrested under the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the accused are currently in Yerawada Jail. His minor companion has been detained.

The incident took place on November 12 at around 11 pm at Street No 11 in Market Yard. After scrutinising this application, the top brass of the police approved the inclusion of MCOCA against the accused. Further investigation is being conducted by ACP Shahuraje Salve of Wanowrie Division.