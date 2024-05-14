Pune records more voting than 2019; Kasba Peth highest percentage, but less voters

The district administration office reported that Pune Lok Sabha turnout till 11 pm of 51.25% is more than 2019’s 49.89%. As per the election commission’s data, highest number of voters are at Wadgaonsheri with 467,669 voters. (HT PHOTO)

As the poll body is yet to announce final figures, they will declare revised figures the next day like previous polls.

Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector, said, “As per the whole day’s trend, we were expecting more voting in the last hour but due to rain, the rush was less. Till 11pm, the figure was 51.25%.”

As per the election commission’s data, highest number of voters are at Wadgaonsheri with 467,669 voters. It has 40.5% voting till 5 pm. Kothrud had second highest voters at 414,755 and 48.91%.

Parvati had 341,055 voters and total voting is 46.8 %. Pune Cantonment had 282,270 votes and voting percentage till 5pm was 44.01%. Shivajinagar assembly constituency had 278,520 votes having less voting percentage which is 38.73%. Kasba Peth had highest voting percentage which is 51.07% till 5pm but voter count was only 276,997 in this constituency which is less among all the six assembly constituencies in the Pune Lok Sabha.

Shivajinagar recorded less voting among all assembly constituencies.