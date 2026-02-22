Pune RTO launches inspection drive for driving schools

Pune regional transport office (RTO) will cover around 340 authorised driving schools across the city as it launched an inspection drive on Friday. Officials will inspect driving schools and give grade ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ on quality of facilities, training and adherence to regulatory norms. The office will review past complaints against schools, volume of training imparted, pass percentages of students, and service quality. The drive aims to ensure that every licenced driving school strictly complies with the prescribed norms, whether it is minimum infrastructure, qualified instructors, etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Driving schools are the first formal institutions that shape a citizen into a responsible driver. If the foundation itself is weak, it reflects on overall road discipline and safety. The drive aims to ensure that every licenced driving school strictly complies with the prescribed norms, whether it is minimum infrastructure, qualified instructors, properly maintained training vehicles, or the use of modern training aids such as simulators. It is not merely a punitive exercise. Our objective is corrective and reformative. Schools that meet high standards will be recognised under the ‘A’ category.”