Pune sweats at 40 degrees Celsius

With moisture incursion from both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, many districts in central Maharashtra are experiencing an increase in temperature. For the first time this summer, Pune recorded a temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius. Along with that, many other areas too experienced temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature in the city was recorded at Wadgaonsheri (42.9 degrees Celsius). High temperature, some moisture incursion and local instability resulted in the development of cumulus clouds which later formed cumulonimbus clouds that brought thunder, lightning and a drizzle in many areas of the city. (Mahendra Kohle/HT Photo)

Shivajinagar recorded 39.9 degrees Celsius on April 14, which is highest temperature of season so far.

As per the IMD data for the first two weeks of April, April this year has been the third-warmest since 2013. The average highest temperature was recorded as 39.6 degrees Celsius in 2019; 39.3 degrees Celsius in 2022; and 39.2 degrees Celsius (April 1 to 14) this year.

The night temperature too increased significantly on April 15. As per the IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius. In areas such as Pashan, Lohegaon, and Magarpatta, minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.5, 24.5 and 27.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the long-range forecast for the southwest monsoon this year, maximum areas in Maharashtra are likely to experience above-normal rainfall during the monsoon from June to September. The probability forecast map highlights that while parts of southern Maharashtra and Konkan-Goa have a high probability of above-normal rainfall, parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada have moderate chances of above-normal rainfall. The forecast also indicates that there is no clarity about rainfall in the Vidarbha region, yet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 15 issued the first phase long-range forecast for rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season between June 1 and September 30. Explaining the forecast, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD, said, “This year, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) is very likely to be above normal that is over 104% of the long period average (LPA). Quantitatively, the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the LPA with a model error of ± 5%. Currently, moderate El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. Climate model forecasts indicate neutral condition by the beginning of the monsoon season and La Niña conditions during the second half of the monsoon season. Currently, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing. The climate model forecast indicates positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season.”

The rainfall probability map issued by the IMD indicates that maximum areas in Maharashtra are likely to receive above-normal rainfall with high probability of above-normal rainfall in areas such as Konkan and south Maharashtra. Due to unavailability of a clear signal from the forecast models, the department cannot identify the possibility of rainfall in the Vidarbha region.

According to the IMD, this year too, La Niña conditions will develop after El Niño due to which there is a high chance of above-normal rainfall, Mohapatra said. IMD will issue the updated or second phase of forecasts for the monsoon season rainfall as well as onset in India in the last week of May 2024.