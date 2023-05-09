El Nino effect: Pune to experience once a week water cut from May 18

With the mercury level going up in Pune coupled with the forecast of less rains due to the El Nino Effect by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday announced a cut in water supply for one day a week- every Thursday in the city from May 18. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday announced a cut in water supply for one day a week- every Thursday in the city from May 18 (HT FILE PHOTO)

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “A discussion on water supply and water stock in the dams was held, wherein keeping in mind the EL Nino effect, the administration decided to keep water supply shut once in a week on every Thursday. Currently the storage in Khadakwasla Dam is 7.9 Thousand Metre Cubic Feet (TMC)

“Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has given aproval to execute water cut once a week. We are starting its implementation from May 18.”

Recently, guardian minister took a meeting with the canal committee meeting and instructed the PMC to give details regarding the impact of water cut on whole city and how the civic body would manage the water cut.

According to the reports by India Meteorological Department, the El Nino will disrupt the monsoon season which will result in low rainfall this year. The state government has instructed the relevant departments to start planning for water conservation and alternative sources.