Pune traffic police enforce new curbs on private luxury buses

The Pune traffic police have begun enforcing strict routes for private luxury and travel buses. They have also designated halting points and placed peak-hour entry restrictions on these buses to ease congestion on major city roads. The measures started on November 15 and are already being enforced across several areas. The department is still reviewing the process and is inviting objections and suggestions before issuing the final notification. The move follows a review meeting held at the Pune traffic branch office with representatives of private travel operators, during which officials raised concerns over unregulated halts, crowding at junctions, and the growing number of buses using internal roads during peak hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said the city had no option but to streamline how private buses operate. “These steps are necessary to bring discipline to the flow of private buses. Unauthorised halts on major roads and movement during peak hours were creating avoidable congestion,” Patil said, adding that the objective is to keep arterial routes free of long-distance buses that routinely stop to pick up passengers at random locations.

Himmat Jadhav, traffic DCP, said the department will accept feedback for the next 15 days. “We are seeking objections and suggestions from the public, organisations, and stakeholders. The final notification will be issued after reviewing every submission,” Jadhav said.

Now, buses leaving Pune must use assigned routes and stops. They cannot move through residential areas or halt frequently at major junctions. For example, buses towards Satara Road will start from Mitra Mandal Chowk and Katraj Snake Park. They will then exit the city via Navale Bridge and the Katraj tunnel. Buses to Solapur Road must use the Padmavati–Hadapsar stretch, stopping only at Bhairobanala and Shewalewadi. On the Mumbai–Pune highway, buses are restricted to a corridor through Dandekar Bridge, Nal Stop, and Chandani Chowk. No other halts are allowed.

Similar route discipline has been mandated for buses entering Pune from other cities. Vehicles coming from Mumbai through Alandi Road or Wagholi may stop only at Sangamwadi, Kharadi, or Wagheshwar Parking, while Mumbai–Satara Road buses will not be allowed to enter the city at all and must remain on the Pune–Bengaluru bypass.

The traffic police have also imposed strict peak-hour restrictions, barring luxury and private travel buses from entering the city between 6 pm and 10 pm. Officials said these are the hours when such buses add significantly to evening congestion. Enforcement teams have been instructed to act against buses halting beyond the three-minute limit at designated stops or entering prohibited stretches.

Patil said the measures are intended to gradually ease traffic pressure and restore smoother flow on busy roads. “We expect that once the new routes and restrictions are fully followed, the city will see improvement, especially during the evening rush,” he said.

New stops and routes

*Mitra Mandal Chowk (Swargate) – Satara Road

Stops: Mitra Mandal Chowk, Katraj Snake Park

Route: Volga Chowk – Market Yard – Satara Road – Katraj Chowk – Navale Bridge – New Katraj Tunnel

*Padmavati Parking – Solapur Road

Stops: Bhairoba Nala, Shewalwadi

Route: Volga Chowk – Satara Road – Market Yard Chowk – Wakhar Mahamandal – Gangadham – Lullanagar – Wanwadi – Bhairoba Nala – Petrol Pump – U-turn – Hadapsar

*Padmavati Parking – Mumbai–Pune Highway

Route: Dandekar Bridge – Senadutta Chowk – Mhatre Bridge – Nal Stop – Paud Road – Chandani Chowk – Mumbai–Pune Highway

Additional Stops: None

*Ahilyanagar Road

Stops: Sangamwadi Parking

Route: Sadalbaba Chowk – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk – Golf Course Chowk – Shastri Nagar – Nagar Road – Wagholi

Additional Stops: Kharadi Bypass, Wagheshwar Parking

*Warje Junction – Ahilyanagar Road

Route: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk – Karve Road – Paud Phata – SNDT Law College – Senapati Bapat Road – Sancheti Chowk – Sangamwadi Parking – Sadalbaba Chowk – Golf Course Chowk – Shastrinagar Chowk – Nagar Road – Wagholi

Routes for buses entering Pune from other cities

*Mumbai – Alandi Road – Wagholi Road

Stops: Sangamwadi, Kharadi, Wagheshwar Parking

*Mumbai–Solapur Road

Stops: Sangamwadi, Kharadi Bypass, Shewalwadi