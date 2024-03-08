Pune varsity to provide 24 and 36 page answer sheets to students

From the coming examination, students will no longer have to add supplements to their answer sheets and the cost of the examination department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will reduce to some extent. Around 7.5 lakh students are studying in colleges in the Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts that are affiliated to the SPPU. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Reason being the university has decided to conduct the examination without supplements, and will give answer sheets of 24 pages and 36 pages to students to write the examination.

Currently, around 7.5 lakh students are studying in colleges in the Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts that are affiliated to the SPPU. These students were previously given answer sheets and supplements for the examination. The university was incurring separate expenses for answer sheets and supplements.

Also, answer sheets and supplements had to be distributed separately. Students had to attach more than one supplement due to short answer sheets. The supplements had to be marked separately during the examination. This process had been going on for a long time. Also, there were complaints of the supplements attached to the answer sheets going missing.

Therefore, the examination board of the university has decided to give 24-page answer sheets for examinations up to 50 marks, and 36-page answer sheets for examinations of 70 to 100 marks. Students can solve the complete question paper within these answer sheets. In case a student is unable to solve the question paper in the given 24/36 pages’ answer sheet, he can be given another answer sheet.

Dr. Mahesh Kakade, director of the examination and evaluation board of the university, said, “Necessary improvements are being made in the examination work by the examination department. Online facility for papers is a part of it. Also, during the examination, the students were given supplements along with the answer sheets earlier. However, from the upcoming exam, students will be given answer sheets of 24 and 36 pages. This will stop the inconvenience to students and teachers. Also, there will be no need to give supplements.”

“The students’ time will be saved as they don’t have to take supplements along with the answer sheets and bind the supplements. Also, the time spent on masking will be saved. As a result, the work of depositing and checking the answer sheets will be faster. Therefore, the decision to give 24- and 36- page answer sheets to the students is welcome,” said D B Pawar, member, SPPU Management Council.