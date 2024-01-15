Pune witnesses decline in Covid-19 cases

Health officials have witnessed a declining trend in the number of new covid cases across Maharashtra including, Pune district. The health experts had sounded an alarm against the probable spread of Covid-19 during the New Year festival and all local bodies across the state were asked to monitor the surge in cases. However, post the turn of the year, new Covid-19 cases have started to decline, the officials said. Currently there are 114 active cases in Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune district in January (till January 13), have reported 261 cases and one Covid-19-related death with an average 18 fresh cases reported per day. Currently there are 114 active cases in the district. Health experts attribute the decline in number to prevention measures taken by citizens following the detection of new JN.1 sub lineage of Omicron variant.

The number is likely to decline further in the coming days but experts have urged citizens to be cautious.

Other parts of Maharashtra have witnessed a similar declining trend of new Covid-19 cases. The state in January reported a total 1,557 cases, out of which 895 fresh covid cases were reported in the first week (Jan 1- Jan 7) and 662 cases in the second week (8 Jan- 14 Jan). Since January 1, 143 COVID-19 related fatalities have been recorded in the state. 71.33% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age.

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and head of State Covid-19 task force, said, “There was a high possibility of a spurt in new covid-19 cases due to the New Year celebration. However, fortunately, the number of cases remained low even after the New Year.”

Dr Gangakhedkar further said this is likely that elderly people preferred to remain inside their homes during the festival and the youngsters travelled and went out but followed the preventive measures.

“The citizens should continue to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB) and the declining trend will continue. People at high risk should strictly follow the CAB and get the precautionary shots for Covid-19,” he added.