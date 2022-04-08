Pune youth duped of 17.26 lakh under the pretext of escort service role

The Dattawadi police have registered an FIR against unknown fraudsters who cheated a 27-year-old youth of ₹17.26 lakh under the pretext of providing him with a ‘playboy’ role through Indian escort services. The accused had promised that the victim will be paid ₹3,000 per hour.

Case has been lodged against owners of bank accounts where the victim transferred the money. He had parted his father’s savings and fixed deposit money for the sake of the new assignment. His father had died during Covid lockdown period. The victim told his family members that he was investing money in share market.

According to the police, the incident took place between July 25, 2021 and October 24, 2021. He saw an advertisement on Facebook about Indian escort services and contacted them for registration and later was made to pay under different heads like licence fee, room rent, pick up and drop facility and late fees. He kept on transferring money into the accounts shared by the cheaters. After realising the fraud played on him, he filed a complaint with the cyber cell at Shivajinagar.

Dattawadi police station incharge Shankar Khatke said, “The victim saw the advertisement of a male escort service ‘Playboy’ on a social media platform. The post promised income of ₹3,000 for services given for an hour. Besides, the victim received multiple calls from people who posed as executives asked him to make transfers of money under various charges. We are investigating the case as mobile numbers shared and bank account details.”