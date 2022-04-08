Pune youth duped of ₹17.26 lakh under the pretext of escort service role
The Dattawadi police have registered an FIR against unknown fraudsters who cheated a 27-year-old youth of ₹17.26 lakh under the pretext of providing him with a ‘playboy’ role through Indian escort services. The accused had promised that the victim will be paid ₹3,000 per hour.
Case has been lodged against owners of bank accounts where the victim transferred the money. He had parted his father’s savings and fixed deposit money for the sake of the new assignment. His father had died during Covid lockdown period. The victim told his family members that he was investing money in share market.
According to the police, the incident took place between July 25, 2021 and October 24, 2021. He saw an advertisement on Facebook about Indian escort services and contacted them for registration and later was made to pay under different heads like licence fee, room rent, pick up and drop facility and late fees. He kept on transferring money into the accounts shared by the cheaters. After realising the fraud played on him, he filed a complaint with the cyber cell at Shivajinagar.
Dattawadi police station incharge Shankar Khatke said, “The victim saw the advertisement of a male escort service ‘Playboy’ on a social media platform. The post promised income of ₹3,000 for services given for an hour. Besides, the victim received multiple calls from people who posed as executives asked him to make transfers of money under various charges. We are investigating the case as mobile numbers shared and bank account details.”
-
Probe reasons for delayed FIRs in power theft cases before taking action: UP JEs’ body
The UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Junior Engineers' Sangathan, a body representing power sector junior engineers in the state, has sharply reacted to the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission's (UPERC) directions for action against 1,882 engineers for delaying lodging of first information reports (FIRs) in power theft cases. Sangathan's central patron Satnam Singh also gave some specific examples to substantiate his claim. It is alleged that engineers often delay lodging FIRs deliberately to indulge in bargaining with the accused consumers.
-
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
-
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
-
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
-
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
