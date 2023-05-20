Home / Cities / Pune News / Traffic, chaos on MG Road adds to commuters’ woes

Traffic, chaos on MG Road adds to commuters’ woes

ByShiva Joshi
May 20, 2023 10:40 PM IST

The cause of traffic jams is also due to the street having a combination of street sellers and shops, where individuals, when unable to locate parking for their vehicles

Pune

The area near the Arora Towers has become a hotspot for traffic bottlenecks, with businesses also demanding action against the hawkers. (HT PHOTO)
The MG Road in the Camp area is frequently congested with pedestrians, shoppers, and hawkers. The corridor was freed for pedestrians last month when the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and police took stringent action against hawkers during an anti-encroachment drive, but the chaos returned within weeks.

The area near the Arora Towers has become a hotspot for traffic bottlenecks, with businesses also demanding action against the hawkers.

The cause of traffic jams is also due to the street having a combination of street sellers and shops, where individuals, when unable to locate parking for their vehicles, park wherever they can find space, occasionally occupying a portion of the roadside.

“Most autos park alongside the sidewalks as well, and it is an inconvenience for us to set up shop sometimes too,” said one of the street food vendors on MG Road, who requested anonymity.

“Most autos and cars park in a haphazard manner near the pavement, leading to even more traffic snarls,” said Amit Rathi, a frequent visitor to MG Road.

Reacting to the situation, DCP Vijay Magar of Traffic Police said the area does not have a specified parking spot for visitors and customers.

“We are working on making it a disciplined traffic lane and are working on ways to decongest it. The traffic police will make sure that something is done about it. The hawkers or vendors who are there illegally, though, do not come under our domain,” he said

pune traffic congestion mg road + 2 more
