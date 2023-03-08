Pune:Two youths making ‘reels’ on bike kill woman on two-wheeler, arrested

Taking video as pillion rider with friend proved costly for the duo as their bike hits another two-wheeler killing its rider in Mohammadwadi on Monday. Taking video as pillion rider with friend proved costly for the duo as their bike hits another two-wheeler killing its rider in Mohammadwadi on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Wanowrie police have arrested the accused identified as Ayan Sheikh (22) and Zaid Sheikh (20), both residents of Sayyad Nagar, Hadapsar. According to the police, Zaid is a Class 12 student appearing for the ongoing board exam while Ayan is a student of Bachelors of Arts (BA). The deceased has been identified as Taslim Pathan (31) from Barshi in Solapur district, who used to work as a house help.

Police said the two accused used to make videos and reels and upload on social media.

According to a complaint filed by police amaldar Jyotiba Kurale, Pathan was riding towards Uruli Kanchan from NIBM Road after finishing her work when the speeding bike hit her two-wheeler on Palkhi road around 5:30 pm on Monday.

Police said Ayan was speeding the bike while Zaid, sitting pillion, was filming the video reel when their two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot. The duo fled after the accident.

Jaywant Jadhav, assistant inspector, Wanowrie police station, said, “The accused used to shoot videos and post it on social media as reels. On Monday, while shooting one such reels, they met with an accident and the house help was killed due to head injuries.”

Regarding one of the accused appearing for the Class 12 board exams, Jadhav said that the court will take the decision about his further custody.

Wanowrie police have filed a case under Sections 304(a), 336, 279, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 131(1)(a), 119/177, 132(2),133,134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act