Residents furious over damaged road in Tingrenagar
PUNE A 1.5km stretch of road between the airport and Tingrenagar – constructed around eight months ago by a private contractor through the road department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely since the beginning of heavy rains. Residents are complaining about the poor quality of the road even as sand and small stones used to build the road break loose every day, causing pedestrians and bikers to slip and injure themselves. According to the residents, there is hardly any tar used in the construction of this road and apart from cleaning the road, the PMC has not provided any permanent solution despite repeated complaints.
Pawan Dahinje, a resident, said, “I travel daily by this road for my work and since last week, sand has been breaking loose due to the heavy rains. So far, I have slipped twice. It is dangerous for two-wheeler riders and the quality of the road is poor. So, it should be repaired on priority for if anyone gets seriously injured, who is to be held responsible!”
According to the residents, since the past five days, the civic body is sending contract labourers daily to clear the sand and stones. However, the sand and stones once again break loose after showers resume. Vinod Pawar, a resident and secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing, said, “We have raised this issue with officials from the PMC road department and even lodged an official complaint with the PMC. But apart from removing the sand from the spot, there is no firm action taken to repair this road by filling up tar in a good amount. We also demand that the private contractor who constructed this road be blacklisted as it has suffered damage in just a few months.”
However, an executive engineer of the PMC road department on condition of anonymity said, “We are currently cleaning up the sand from the spot and certainly, the road will be repaired soon by our workers. We are carrying out a review of this road as the sand is breaking loose in just a few months since its construction. If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned contractor.”
Poor sanitation, rains breed water-borne diseases in Pune
Cases of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid have doubled in the city limits as rainfall continued in Pune, said city-based doctors. Dr Anand Kalaskar MBBS MD, consultant physician, Apollo Clinic, Pune said that there is a 20% rise in Diarrhoea and typhoid patients. Another practitioner, Dr Vichar Nigam, consultant internal medicine at Manipal Hospital Kharadi Pune said that cases have doubled in a week.
Reinfection rate higher in Covid subvariants: Pune experts
Pune district continues to report the highest Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra. Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) scientist Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who is involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that different variants have a different rate of reinfections. Dr Karyakarte said that so far BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant samples found in Maharashtra were very less. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj has ordered cancellation of contracts of four companies for delay in completion of power transmission projects awarded to them. Devraj issued orders while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing transmission projects under the UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd here on Tuesday. Devraj also heads the UPPTCL as its chairman.
PMC claims 90% potholes repaired, citizens counter
While the Pune Municipal Corporation is claiming to have patched-up 90% of the city's potholes, citizens and activists are begging to differ. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “As there are no rains for the last three days, the civic administration is working on a war footing to repair the potholes. The PMC has mended nearly 90% of the potholes and attended to places that are prone to waterlogging.”
Har Ghar Tiranga: Besides govt buildings, all Lucknow houses to sport Tricolour on I-Day
Not just government and private establishments but houses and apartments in the state capital will be decked up in the Tricolour this Independence Day. The move is part of the week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations, which the UP government is going to launch under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'—75 years of India's independence.
