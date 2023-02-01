Rise in attacks: Now, showing Aadhaar Card mandatory to purchase ‘koyta’ in Pune

In yet another step taken by the Pune police to curb multiple incidents of miscreants attacking and terrorising people with “koytas” or machetes, sellers have been instructed to record Aadhaar card details of buyers of the instrument that is generally used in farming and break coconuts.

Retesh Kumaar, Pune police commissioner, has recently appointed 450 beat marshalls for round-the-clock patrolling across the city to check “koyta” related crime.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, said, “The drive to collect details of buyers will help us track the end use of the farm tool.”

Smartana Patil, DCP, Zone 2, said, “The decision was taken at the meeting of top officials held on Tuesday. Now, buyers will have to submit a photocopy of Aadhaar Card to purchase ‘koyta’ and sellers will keep a record of it. Generally, the sickle-like tool is used by farmers and coconut vendors.”

Illegal sale

Many residents have reported to the police about roadside vendors selling “koyta” without any shop permit.

Patil said, “Our crime branch teams are conducting surprise checks across the city. Recently we raided a shop and seized over 100 ‘koytas’. Every police station in the city have been instructed to maintain record of ‘koyta’ sellers.”

Another official from the Pune city police department confirmed that notice has been given to retail “koyta” sellers under Section 149 (police to prevent cognisable offences) of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

Police officials have confirmed that many minors have been involved in “koyta gang” related crimes across the city. On Tuesday, a Class 12 student had to be hospitalised following an attack using “koyta” near Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya in the city.