Rohit Patil may face challenge in Kavthe Mahankal, says Sanjay Raut

PUNE Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut warned that the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate Rohit Patil may encounter a ‘Sangli pattern’ challenge in his Kavthe Mahankal constituency, a reference to potential resistance within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance due to Patil’s past alliances. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut warned that NCP (SP) candidate Rohit Patil may encounter ‘Sangli pattern’ challenge in his Kavthe Mahankal constituency. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Raut’s comment points to Rohit’s previous support for a Congress rebel candidate, Vishal Patil, during the last Lok Sabha elections in Sangli.

Rohit, son of late home minister RR Patil, faces off against NCP candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil in what marks his debut assembly race. Raut’s pointed remarks suggest the Shiv Sena cadre in Kavthe Mahankal could be less inclined to support Patil, considering his past choices.

“There are rebels everywhere in Congress across Sangli district, including MP Vishal Patil’s sister-in-law Jayashree Patil, who has now rebelled against Congress candidate Pruthviraj Patil. So, which side will the Sangli pattern favour?” he said.

Political analysts interpret Raut’s statement as a possible message to Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Sangli, urging them to remember Rohit’s past actions during the Lok Sabha election when mobilizing support.

In response, Roit reaffirmed his allegiance to the MVA, stating, “Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are senior leaders in our MVA alliance, and we are working under their guidance. In the Lok Sabha election, we worked hard for our MVA candidate. In this assembly election, all workers from Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) in my constituency are united. I am confident of winning by a sufficient margin.”

The issue of rebel candidates persists across both MVA and Mahayuti alliances. With each seat seen as crucial, ongoing talks aim to withdraw rebel nominations across Maharashtra to consolidate support.