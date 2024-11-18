Runners to be deployed at 37 polling stations in remote areas of Pune district

To ensure smooth communication for all on polling day on November 20, the Pune district election office has decided to deploy ‘runners’ at 37 polling stations located in remote, hilly areas and on forts that lack mobile connectivity and other reliable communication facilities. Pune district includes 21 constituencies – eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 10 in rural areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shama Dhok Pawar, Pune district election nodal officer, said, “These are underdeveloped areas where mobile companies have no infrastructure due to geographical challenges. While discussions were held to erect mobile towers, companies declined citing the region’s topography.”

Efforts to use police wireless messaging systems such as walkie-talkies, too, failed during inspections. “The wireless systems did not work beyond 100 metres from the polling stations. As a result, the administration decided to appoint runners to exchange information using traditional methods,” Pawar said.

Pune district includes 21 constituencies – eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 10 in rural areas. Out of the total 8,462 polling stations set up for 8.8 lakh voters, 37 polling stations require the aforementioned arrangement. These 37 polling stations include 26 in the Bhor constituency, six in Khed Alandi, and three in Ambegaon where challenging terrain and remote locations hinder communication infrastructure.

Two runners will be stationed at each of the 37 polling stations, with local police patils and kotwals entrusted with the responsibility. The runners will ensure the exchange of critical information and instructions on polling day. The runners will operate on a relay system: one will remain at the polling station while the other will travel to a designated point with mobile connectivity to share updates via telephone. Information will also be updated on an online app at these connected points. This arrangement will ensure that the election process remains seamless even in remote regions, enabling locals to exercise their voting rights without logistical disruptions.

How the ‘Runners’ system’ will work

Two runners per polling station: One stationed at the booth, and the other positioned 100 metres away

Hourly updates: Information from the polling station will be relayed hourly

Relay process: The second runner will collect the updates and move to a point with connectivity to share the data

Digital updates: Information will be entered on an online app from the connected point