Sanjeev Sanyal reinstates Ajit Ranade as Gokhale Institute Vice-Chancellor

Two weeks after taking over as chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) Sanjeev Sanyal reinstated economist Ajit Ranade as the vice-chancellor of the controversy-ridden institution. In September this year, Ranade has been terminated by then chancellor Bibek Debroy, a decision that Ranade subsequently contested in court. On Tuesday,. in his one of his first major decisions, Sanyal withdrew Debroy’s termination order and conveyed the same to the Bombay High Court which is hearing Ranade’s petition. After taking over as chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Sanjeev Sanyal has reinstated economist Ajit Ranade (in pic) as the vice-chancellor of the institution. (HT FILE)

Ranade, was removed from his post on September 14 following a fact-finding committee (FFC) report that investigated complaints of irregularities regarding his appointment. The FFC report had observed that Ranade’s candidature as VC of GIPE, a deemed to be university in Pune, did not conform to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, including his lack of experience which required him to serve as professor for 10 years. Sanyal, who assumed the office after his appointment as chancellor on October 7, cited procedural fairness and the reputation of the institute as reasons for rescinding Debroy’s dismissal order. In his order, he emphasised the importance of upholding due process while respecting the ongoing legal proceedings.

“The order of recall is issued solely to ensure procedural fairness and uphold the reputation of the institute, with utmost respect to the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court,” Sanyal said in his order.

After his removal, Ranade had filed a petition in the high court, arguing that he had not been given a fair opportunity to defend himself. The court granted him interim relief, staying the dismissal order. Ranade was also allowed to continue to discharge his duty as V-C at GIPE, a renowned Pune-based institution established 94 years ago.

In the light of Ranade’s position, Bibek Debroy had resigned from his post, saying in his farewell email, “You (Ranade) asserted in your writ petition that I had not applied my mind, and the stay order vindicates your position. Under these circumstances, I have no moral right to continue in my post.”

Sanyal’s order stated that Ranade would be given a further opportunity to present his case. Ajit Ranade welcomed the decision and reaffirmed his commitment to working with the institute. “I welcome with thanks the decision of the Honourable Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics to withdraw the earlier order of my termination,” Ranade said, and added, “I look forward to working with my colleagues and all stakeholders of Gokhale Institute with renewed vigour and commitment, and with the guidance of the Chancellor, to take the institute to new heights of excellence.”