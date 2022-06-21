Sant Tukaram palkhi to enter Pune on June 22
PUNE Rains did not dampen the zeal of thousands of warkaris who played tals and mrudungs as the Sant Tukaram palkhi embarked on an 18-day pilgrimage from Dehu temple towards Pandharpur on Monday.
Since morning hundreds of dindis (group of warkaris) and public started gathering on the ghat of Indrayani river in Dehu. At around 4 pm, ‘Prasthan’ of Sant Tukaram palkhi began and kirtans and bhajans were performed by warkaris inside the main temple. The palkhi will halt at Dehu on Monday, in Akurdi on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, along with the Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhi, enter Pune for two days halt.
Sant Tukaram palkhi enters its 337th year with walking tradition resuming after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From 10 am to 12 noon, the main kirtan took place in the temple and pooja was done at the Inamdar wada.
Maval MP Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena along with his wife, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, MLA Rohit Pawar, Dehu Temple Sansthan president Nitin Maharaj More and other dignitaries attended the paklhi paduka pooja.
Before the Covid pandemic, more than 3 to 4 lakh faithful took part in Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram palkhis which starts from Alandi and Dehu village respectively. There are around 250 registered dindis that follow the palkhi on its way to Pandharpur.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
